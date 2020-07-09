Sterlington head basketball coach Cory Emerson departs program

Sterlington head basketball coach, Cory Emerson, has left the school.

First reported by Jake Martin at the Ouachita Citizen, Emerson has accepted an assistant principal role at Caldwell Parish High School.

Before leading Panther hoops for the last five seasons, he coached the Spartans for eight years.

He leaves coaching behind, after having just shy of 200 career victories.

Emerson spoke to NBC 10 Sports’ Chris Demirdjian on the move.

“Well Chris, it’s been something that’s been on my mind for the past year, ” says Emerson. “I had done my coursework about five years ago. Just never went and took the certification test. Something this year told me to take it. So, I did. And, this opportunity came out of left field.”