St. Fred’s head football coach Andy Robinson tests positive for COVID-19; under 14 day quarantine

Coronavirus continues to impact the local football community. Monday, NBC 10 Sports learned St. Fred’s Head Football Coach/Athletic Director, Andy Robinson, tests positive for COVID-19.

In June unidentified football players from Richwood and Ruston tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Robinson, he began feeling symptoms while on vacation in Florida, last week. He says he had a “light fever”. Robinson says he woke up the next day and matters “had gotten a little worse.”

Robinson, will now be quarantined for 14 days. During that time, his assistant coaches will lead Summer workouts in his absence.

He spoke with NBC 10 Sports this afternoon,

“Started to have a little light fever, sweat, ” Robinson says. “Body started feeling a little different. Kind of new something was wrong. But, wasn’t quite sure which direction I was headed. Then obviously woke up the next day a little worse. Right now, we’re just trying to fight it off. We’re obviously following the quarantine, and at home for 14 days with my wife and my family. Hopefully each day, will try to get a little better.”

Hear more from Andy Robinson tonight at 6:00 and 10:00 on NBC 10.