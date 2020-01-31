Split Stays: Select and Non-Select will remain the same in Louisiana high schools

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

On Friday afternoon, the proposals to reunite “select” and “non-select” schools were rejected.

The decisive vote took place during the final day of the LHSAA convention in Baton Rouge.

A proposal to end the split, by North Vermillion’s Tommy Byler passes 179-165. The measure still failed because it didn’t meet the required two-thirds vote.

An overall proposal from the LHSAA to revert to uniting classes, that would’ve required a 1.5 multiplier, failed.

NBC 10 Sports will have more information, Friday at 6:00.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories