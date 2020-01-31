Split Stays: Select and Non-Select will remain the same in Louisiana high schools

On Friday afternoon, the proposals to reunite “select” and “non-select” schools were rejected.
The decisive vote took place during the final day of the LHSAA convention in Baton Rouge.
A proposal to end the split, by North Vermillion’s Tommy Byler passes 179-165. The measure still failed because it didn’t meet the required two-thirds vote.
An overall proposal from the LHSAA to revert to uniting classes, that would’ve required a 1.5 multiplier, failed.
