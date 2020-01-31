Split Stays: Select and Non-Select will remain the same in Louisiana high schools

On Friday afternoon, the proposals to reunite “select” and “non-select” schools were rejected.

The decisive vote took place during the final day of the LHSAA convention in Baton Rouge.

A proposal to end the split, by North Vermillion’s Tommy Byler passes 179-165. The measure still failed because it didn’t meet the required two-thirds vote.

item 12 .. passes with majority 179 to 165 .. but it needs two thirds to change constitution .. so it fails #wgnosports — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) January 31, 2020

And now the vote. Item 12, Byler proposal to bring schools back together gets 179-165 passage but fails overall because it did not reach a 2/3 vote required for constitutional change#LHSAA @AdvocateSports — Robin Fambrough (@FambroughAdv) January 31, 2020

An overall proposal from the LHSAA to revert to uniting classes, that would’ve required a 1.5 multiplier, failed.

vote on Item #1 — fails 105 to 230 .. not even close to end the split .. @wgnosports — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) January 31, 2020

