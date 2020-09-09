Smackover-Norphlet cancels varsity football game scheduled for Friday, September 11

SMACKOVER, Ark. — The Smackover-Norphlet School District has canceled the varsity football game that was scheduled for Friday, September 11.

According to the school district, the cancellation is due to “an abundance of caution because of COVID-19 exposure in the varisty football program.”

The district is expecting varisty football games to resume the week of homecoming.

Junior varsity football games and practices will continue as scheduled.