Smackover-Norphlet cancels varsity football game scheduled for Friday, September 11

SMACKOVER, Ark. — The Smackover-Norphlet School District has canceled the varsity football game that was scheduled for Friday, September 11.
According to the school district, the cancellation is due to “an abundance of caution because of COVID-19 exposure in the varisty football program.”
The district is expecting varisty football games to resume the week of homecoming.
Junior varsity football games and practices will continue as scheduled.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- AR: 140 students under COVID-19 quarantine at 2 schools
- Live: Pres. Trump delivers remarks on judicial appointments
- ‘Clear the Shelters’ success: Nexstar helps nearly 20,000 pets find forever homes
- Ouachita Parish mosquito spray zones for Sept. 9
- Louisiana: Abortion amendment set to be voted on in November election