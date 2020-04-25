Senior Night: Winnfield’s Jonathan Montgomery

We’re wrapping up another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Winnfield’s Jonathan Montgomery! He’s a senior baseball player for the Tigers, and has competed all four years for the program.

At the time of the stoppage, the team was 6-6 overall. Like others, Montgomery and his teammates dreamed of competing for a state championship.

