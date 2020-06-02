Senior Night: West Ouachita’s Zac Richardson

We kick off another day of honoring area athletes! This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”
Shout out to West Ouachita’s Zac Richardson! For the last four seasons, he was a member of the Chiefs baseball team.
He served as a pitcher and a first baseman.
Richardson was part of the 2016 team that finished as runner-up in the Class 4A baseball championship game.
Want us to recognize your senior? Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!