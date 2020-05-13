Senior Night: West Ouachita’s Alaina Fletcher

We’re continuing to show love to area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce to you, West Ouachita’s Alaina Fletcher! She played softball all four years for the Lady Chiefs.

Unfortunately, her final season ended way too early.

During her time, while being coached by Ashley Hoyle, Fletcher won the Class 4A Championship in 2019.

