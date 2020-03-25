Senior Night: West Ouachita softball’s Ashlyn Roach

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, colleges and high schools are forced to close for the time being.

In some cases, that ended the careers for many seniors who worked hard in their respective sport.

We at NBC 10 Sports want to help. Send us a photo and/or video of a Senior that needs to be recognized.

A different senior will be shown at 6:00 and 10:00 on NBC 10, Monday through Friday.

Senior Night for Tuesday evening, goes to West Ouachita softball’s Ashlyn Roach.

The past three seasons, Roach had led her team in home runs, runs batted in, and batting average.