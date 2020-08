Each and every night on NBC 10, we’ll honor a different senior. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys”.

We introduce Megan Handy from West Monroe High School! Handy is a member of the school’s “Rebel Raider” squad.

Have a senior athlete that deserves recognition? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net!