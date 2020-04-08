Senior Night: West Monroe’s Gage Breithaupt

We’re continuing to honor players for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys”.

We salute West Monroe’s Gage Breithaupt. He plays baseball for the Rebels, and has all four years for Wade Simoneaux’s team.

Before the team was forced to shut everything down, this season, he was batting .357, including 15 hits and eight runs batted in.

Not to mention, Breithaupt has a 4.0 grade point average!

