Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Senior Night: West Monroe’s Gage Breithaupt

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

We’re continuing to honor players for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys”.

We salute West Monroe’s Gage Breithaupt. He plays baseball for the Rebels, and has all four years for Wade Simoneaux’s team.

Before the team was forced to shut everything down, this season, he was batting .357, including 15 hits and eight runs batted in.

Not to mention, Breithaupt has a 4.0 grade point average!

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play, and stats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories