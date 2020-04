“Senior Night” returns! It’s all presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re showcasing West Monroe power lifter Earlysha Turner. She’s been a part of the varsity squad for all four years.

Turner previously broke Louisiana’s state squat record at 285 pounds, at a body weight of 97 pounds!

