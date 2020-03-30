Senior Night: West Monroe’s Cayden Pierce

We honor another athlete, for “Senior Night”! It’s sponsored by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute West Monroe’s Cayden Pierce. He’s a two-sport star for the Rebels.

Pierce has already committed to play football for Harding University.

At the time of the LHSAA school suspensions, he was second on the baseball team in hitting, with a .390 batting average.

If you have a collegiate or high school senior you’d like to nominate, send an e-mail to news@nbc10news.net.

Please include their name, which sport they play and stats.