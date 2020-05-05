Senior Night: West Monroe’s Case Roark

We continue to honor area prep or collegiate athletes for “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet West Monroe’s Case Roark! He’s a senior pitcher from the Rebels baseball team.

When the 2020 season ended, the team was 9-4 overall. Roark, along with his teammates dreamed of making a run for the Class 5A Championship.

He was part of the squad that finished runner-up in 2017.

