Senior Night: West Monroe’s Brooke Hampton

We’re kicking off another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet West Monroe’s Brooke Hampton! She was a member of the Lady Rebels volleyball team.

The senior was a starter for the past two seasons, as a starter, in the middle position.

She helped the team make the postseason, in the program’s first two years of existence.

Hampton ended her Lady Rebel career with a school record 275 blocks.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!