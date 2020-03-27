Senior Night: West Monroe golfer John-Adam Lengefeld

We recognize another athlete from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas for “Senior Night”! It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorney”.

We celebrated John-Adam Lengefeld. He’s a member of the West Monroe golf team.

Lengefeld recently recovered from a broken leg that he previously suffered.

He also serves as a bass singer for the Rebel and Chamber choir at West Monroe High School.

