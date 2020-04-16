Senior Night: Vidalia’s C.J. Chatman

The “Senior Night” train continues to roll throughout Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Vidalia’s C.J. Chatman! He was a three-year member of the Vikings baseball team.

In 2019, Chatman was named the Natchez Metro, “Player of the Year”. He batted .449, while playing first base.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video, and stats!