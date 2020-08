“Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed returns! Our plan is to honor all athletes, cheerleaders, assistants, you name it!

We are showing some love to Union Parish’s Kevin Randall! The offensive lineman is entering his final season with the Farmers.

Randall, along with many other players in Louisiana are forced to wait until October 8 for Friday night lights.

Would you like to see your senior athlete get recognized? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net!