Senior Night: Union Parish’s Jason Hausley

We’re continuing to honor Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Union Parish’s Jason Hausley! He was a two-sport star for the Farmers.

This Spring, his final season of track ended abruptly. Hausley competed for a Class 3A Championship, in track and field. In the 3A regionals, he finished second in the shot put category.

During the Fall, he was a dominant football player. Hausley earned First-Team All-State and District honors.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!