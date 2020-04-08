Senior Night: Union Christian Academy’s Pace Pearson

We’re continuing to recognize Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes on “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Union Christian Academy’s Pace Pearson. He plays three different positions on the diamond for the Lions.

At the time of the Spring sport shutdown, he was batting .462, with seven runs batted in.

Pearson is also a honors student at the school.

If you’d like us to recognize your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, photo and/or video, which sport they play and stats.