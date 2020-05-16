Senior Night: Strong’s Dynasty ‘LouLou’ Davis

We’re wrapping up another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Strong High School’s Dynasty “LouLou” Davis! She played basketball for the Lady Bulldogs.

Davis was named the “Girls Basketball Player of the Year” by the El Dorado News-Times. She averaged 22 points and three assists per game, during the 2019-20 season.

The senior led her team to a first-round playoff appearance, where the team ultimately fell to Caddo Hills.

She’ll continue her basketball career at South Arkansas Community College, where her brother, Derrion Davis will attend and play men’s basketball.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!