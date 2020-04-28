Senior Night: Strong’s Derrion Davis

We’re beginning another week of honoring area athletes for “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Strong’s Derrion “Man Man” Davis! He’s a senior captain from the Bulldogs’ basketball team.

The team hoped to compete for a state basketball championship, in Arkansas. But, the tournament was halted, then eventually canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Davis was named to the “All-Area First Team” by the El Dorado News-Times. He’ll be suiting up for South Arkansas Community College, in the Fall.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!