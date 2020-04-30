Senior Night: Sterlington’s Michael Givens

We’re in the middle of another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas for “Senior Night!” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Sterlington’s Michael Givens! He was a senior baseball player for Mark Sims’ Panthers.

He and his teammates won the Class 3A baseball championship in 2019. They hoped to repeat, but won’t get that opportunity this season.

During basketball season, he doubled up as a basketball player for Cory Emerson’s team.

