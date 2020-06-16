Senior Night: Sterlington’s Madelyn Bozeman

It’s another day of recognizing great athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas! This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce Madelyn Bozeman from Sterlington High School! She was a cheerleader, distance runner and soccer player all four years of her high school career.

In Bozeman’s junior season in track and field, she earned Most Valuable Player at regionals. That’s when she also earned first in the long jump and the pole vault.

Bozeman was able to maintain a 3.9 grade point average. She plans to attend ULM this fall, where she’ll study kinesology and will be a member of the Warhawks cheer squad.

