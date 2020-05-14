Senior Night: Sterlington’s Brock Risinger

We’re continuing to show love to area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Sterlington’s Brock Risinger! He’s a two-sport star for the Panthers.

Risinger’s final baseball season ended way too early. He was a part of Sterlington’s Class 3A Championship team in 2019.

But, during the fall you might have seen him line up on the football field.

Risinger managed to maintain a 4.0 grade point average.

