Senior Night: Sterlington’s Adam Tubbs

We introduce Adam Tubbs from Sterlington High School!

Recently, he graduated with a 3.5 grade point average. Tubbs received an $20,000 academic scholarship from ULM, where he plans to study kinesology.

The four year letterman from the baseball team ended his career on the mound with 225 strikeouts. With a 26-4 record, Tubbs was only six wins away from being the winningest pitcher in Panthers history.

