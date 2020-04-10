Senior Night: Sterlington softball’s K.B. Briley, Rachel Wisecarver, and Madigan Stevens

“Senior Night” express continues to roll throughout Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re saluting Sterlington softball’s K.B. Briley, Rachel Wisecarver and Madigan Stevens. They’re all coached by Jennifer Hickman.

They were Class 2A runners-up in 2017. At the time of the LHSAA’s Spring sports suspension, the Lady Panthers were 9-6. They recently defeated Forest, 11-1.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, photo and/or video, which sport they play, and stats.