Senior Night: Simsboro’s Gracie Watts

We’re continuing to honor athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”! It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

The spotlight is on Simsboro’s Gracie Watts. She’s a softball star for the Lady Tigers.

At the time of the season’s shutdown, Watts pitched an 8-0 record, including 49 strikeouts and seven walks in 39 innings pitched. On the offensive side, she had a .609 batting average.

If you’d like us to recognize your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats.