Senior Night: Sicily Island’s Gage Cross

We salute Gage Cross from Sicily Island. He’s a senior baseball player for the Tigers.

Cross had a .555 on base percentage, including five stolen bases – he even stole home on one occasion!

The senior previously played football, for Coach Donald Money in the Fall. He earned First-Team All-District.

