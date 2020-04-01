Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Senior Night: Saline’s Cameron Dillon

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

We’re honoring more Northeast Louisiana/Southeast Arkansas athletes for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Saline High School’s Cameron Dillon. He’s a baseball player for the Bobcats, who has played varsity since the 7th grade.

He’s earned first-team ‘All-District’, won a District ‘Most Valuable Player’ award, and most importantly an honor student.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net.

Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play and stats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories