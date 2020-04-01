Senior Night: Saline’s Cameron Dillon

We’re honoring more Northeast Louisiana/Southeast Arkansas athletes for “Senior Night”. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We salute Saline High School’s Cameron Dillon. He’s a baseball player for the Bobcats, who has played varsity since the 7th grade.

He’s earned first-team ‘All-District’, won a District ‘Most Valuable Player’ award, and most importantly an honor student.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net.

Please include their name, a photo and/or video, which sport they play and stats.