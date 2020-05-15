Senior Night: Saline’s Cambry Bates

Breaking News
Crossett Police department arrests Crossett High School teacher for Second Degree Sexual Assault

High School Sports
We’re wrapping up another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Say hello to Saline’s Cambry Bates! For the last few seasons, she played softball for the Lady Bobcats.

In the circle, she finished with a 9-4 record. But, in the box, she reached base 25 times out of her 30 at-bats.

Bates hit seven home runs, and had 27 runs batted in.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!

