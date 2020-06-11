Senior Night: Ruston’s Sarah Catherine Doxey

We continue to recognize area athletes. This is “Senior Night” presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Sarah Catherine Doxey from Ruston High School!

Recently graduated, she was a member of the Lady Bearcats tennis and cheerleading squads.

Doxey ended with a cumulative grade point average of 4.44. She was a member of the school’s Rotary Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, just to name a few.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!