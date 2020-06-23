Senior Night: Ruston’s Lauren Leedy

We’re kicking off another week of recognizing area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Ruston’s Lauren Leedy! All four years of her high school career, she was a member of the power lifting team.

Leedy squatted and dead lifted a career best 405 pounds. She finished second in the North Regional Championships. Overall, the senior was ranked third in the girls power lifting category in Class 5A.

She plans to attend LSU this Fall.

Do you know of a senior who deserves recognition? Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!