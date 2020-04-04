Senior Night: Ruston’s Fisher Hull

We’re continuing to honor Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas athletes. This is “Senior Night” presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’.

We recognize Ruston’s Fisher Hull. He’s part of the Bearcats’ tennis team, and has been for all four years.

Hull is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and president of his school’s “Interact” club.

If you’d like us to honor your senior, e-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats.