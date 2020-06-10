Senior Night: Ruston’s Curenity Emerson

We’re in the middle of another week of recognizing area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce Ruston’s Curenity Emerson! She has an incredible story!

The girls basketball star tore her ACL at the start of her junior year. But, she fought back to recover for her final season and lead the Lady Bearcats in scoring.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please send which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats!