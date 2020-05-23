Senior Night: Ruston’s Chris Stephenson

We’re wrapping up another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Ruston’s Chris Stephenson! He starred on the tennis courts the last four years.

For the first two seasons, he played individually. But, his junior and senior year, he partnered up.

After high school, Stephenson plans to join the Air Force.

