Senior Night: River Oaks’ Emily Austin

We're in the middle of another week of honoring area athletes. This is "Senior Night".

Meet Emily Austin from River Oaks! She was a multi-sport star for the Lady Mustangs.

This Spring, her final season of track and field was cut short. But, during the Fall she was a four-year starter for the basketball team, and a three-year starter for the softball team.

Austin was also crowned the school’s “Homecoming Queen”. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.

