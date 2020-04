The “Senior Night” train rolls for another day. It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Clay Simonton. He’s a three sport-star from River Oaks. Recently, he helped Mustangs soccer in winning an MAIS championship.

Simonton has also earned All-District honors as a running back, a third baseman, and in track.

