Senior Night: Quitman’s Wade Shows

We salute Quitman baseball’s Wade Shows. He’s played first base each of his four years.

In his Wolverines career, he batted .332, with 15 home runs! In Shows’ sophomore year, he was named District Class 1-B Most Valuable Player. During his junior season, Shows was named to the first team “All-District” roster.

