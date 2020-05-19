Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Quitman’s Makayla Stewart

High School Sports
We’re kicking off another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Quitman’s Makayla Stewart! Since the sixth grade, she’s been a member of the Lady Wolverines cheer squad. During her time in high school, she was a four-time UCA All-American cheerleader. Stewart has also won a pair of UCA “Jump Off” titles.

Stewart also competes in track and field. For the last three seasons, the senior has won the pole vault championships, in the Class B ranks.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!

