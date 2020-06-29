Senior Night: Prairie View Academy’s Jaheem Brown

We’re beginning another week of honoring area athletes. Welcome to “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Jaheem Brown from Prairie View Academy in Bastrop! He was a two sport-star for the Spartans.

For Bo Barton’s crew, he rushed for 2,169 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He would earn First Team All-District in football and basketball.

Brown will attend ULM this Fall, to further his football career and study kinesology.

Know of a senior who deserves recognition? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please provide their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!