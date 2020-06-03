Senior Night: Ouachita’s Myles Grayson

We’re in the middle of another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Ouachita’s Myles Grayson! The last four years, he started for the Lions baseball team.

In 2020, the team only played 10 games, before COVID-19 ended Spring sports. In one of those contests, Grayson totaled seven runs batted in, including a grand slam!

In four seasons, the academic scholar has only been thrown out once on the basepaths.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!