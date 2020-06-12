Breaking News
Senior Night: Ouachita’s Micah ‘Juice’ Mansfield

High School Sports
We’re wrapping up another week of recognizing area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re showing love to Micah ‘Juice’ Mansfield from Ouachita High School! For the last three seasons, he started for the Lions football team. He suited up at the left tackle position on the team’s offensive line.

