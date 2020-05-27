Senior Night: Ouachita’s Madelyn Fletcher

We’re in the middle of another week of honoring area athletes. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce Ouachita’s Madelyn Fletcher! For the last four seasons, she lettered for the Lady Lions softball team.

In 2020, Fletcher batted .559, with 11 home runs in 16 games. The senior also drove in 35 runs batted in.

In the classroom, she maintained a 3.9 grade point average.

The future Warhawk softball player is pursuing a pharmaceutical degree.

