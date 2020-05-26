Senior Night: Ouachita’s Kelly Flanagan and Jordan Williams

We’re beginning another week of recognizing area athletes for “Senior Night.” It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We introduce Ouachita’s Kelly Flanagan, and Jordan Williams! Flanagan served as the cross country’s team captain. She became the first Lady Lion to qualify for state, each of her four seasons.

Williams competed for state titles for the last three years. In 2019, she was victorious in the shot put category.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video, and stats.