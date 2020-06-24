Senior Night: Ouachita’s Devin McDaniel

We’re kicking off another day of recognizing area athletes. This is “Senior Night” presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Devin McDaniel from Ouachita High School! The former Lions tight end excelled in the classroom.

McDaniel was one of two Ouachita student-athletes who maintained a 4.0 grade point average all four years. He was a member of Louisiana’s ‘All-Academic Team’.

Know of a senior athlete who deserves recognition? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Provide their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!