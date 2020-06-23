Senior Night: Ouachita’s Colby Armstrong

We continue to recognize athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Say hello to Ouachita’s Colby Armstrong! The two sport-star played soccer for four years and baseball for three.

On the pitch, he was the team captain. Armstrong was named to the state’s All-Star team. He also earned various district honors, and the distinction of Most Valuable Player.

In the classroom, Armstrong was named valedictorian. The former Lion plans to extend his soccer career at Millsaps College, where he plans to study biomedical engineering.

