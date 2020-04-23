Coronavirus Information

Senior Night: Ouachita’s Austin Pennington

High School Sports
We continue to honor area athletes for “Senior Night”! It’s presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Ouachita’s Austin Pennington! He was a senior baseball player for the Lions, in right field.

Pennington and the rest of the team looked forward to making a trip to Sulphur and compete for a Class 5A Championship. Unfortunately, they won’t have that chance.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats.

