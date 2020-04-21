Senior Night: Ouachita’s Abby Allen

Coronavirus Information

We’re beginning another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. It’s “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We salute Ouachita’s Abby Allen. She was a four-year starter in softball.

At the time Louisiana’s high school athletic association shut down Spring sports, Allen was batting .609, including 13 home runs in 16 games!

In her Lady Lions career, she has belted 56 homers!

The future South Alabama Lady Jaguar has numerous All-District and All-State honors. On top of that, Allen has a 4.0 grade point average.

Want us to honor your senior? E-mail Chris Demirdjian at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, photo and/or video and stats!

