Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Otis Moore

We salute Oak Grove’s Otis Moore! He’s a multi-sport star for the Tigers.

Moore’s final baseball season was cut short. But, the senior suited up for the school’s basketball team. Not to mention, he played a huge role in Oak Grove’s 2019 championship football team.

He’s headed to Trinity Valley Community College to extend his football career.

