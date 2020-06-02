Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Nick Sciara

We’re beginning another week of honoring athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”
Meet Oak Grove’s Nick Sciara! In 2019, he won a state football championship, with the Tigers.
During his time in a Oak Grove uniform, he received numerous All-State and district honors. Last season, he was ranked the sixth best offensive lineman in Louisiana, by Louisiana High School Football Magazine.
Sciara is headed to ULM this Fall.
